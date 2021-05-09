Nautilus (NLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.72.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

