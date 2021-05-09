Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.29 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $48.42 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005842 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002249 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034803 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,706,662 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

