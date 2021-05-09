NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NBTB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,501,000 after acquiring an additional 188,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 613.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 174,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

