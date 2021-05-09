NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $66.14 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.03 or 0.00008664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.00322193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028837 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005624 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 371,523,519 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

