Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,918,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

