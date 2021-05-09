Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Issues Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN remained flat at $$0.86 during trading hours on Friday. 696,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,190. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.