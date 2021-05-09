Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $120.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

