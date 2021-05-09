Neutrino Token (NSBT) Price Tops $47.01

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for about $47.01 or 0.00081164 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $86.35 million and $625,875.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 1,837,115 coins. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino Token’s official website is neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

