Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

