Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and $6.38 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.88 or 0.00246854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $701.63 or 0.01220763 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.98 or 0.00784652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.57 or 1.00062070 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.