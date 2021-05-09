NextDAO Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $374,893.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00252355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.00201322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,978,072,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937,840,029 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.