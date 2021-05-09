NFT Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,300.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $10,300.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $742.05 or 0.01249932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00086859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00065961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00104966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.82 or 0.00788007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,370.49 or 0.09046269 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

