Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $23.59 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $23.59 million and $779,023.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

