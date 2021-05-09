NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 2,055 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,711,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $509.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $497.67 and a 200 day moving average of $426.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $574.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of -281.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

