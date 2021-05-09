NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.