NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after acquiring an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,893,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,582,000 after acquiring an additional 399,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.