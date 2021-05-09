NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $331.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.03 and a twelve month high of $331.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.96 and its 200-day moving average is $262.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

