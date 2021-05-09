NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,211.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $5,234.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,820.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,420.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

