NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.34 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

