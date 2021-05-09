NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 524.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376,578 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

