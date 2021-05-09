NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NTAP stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

