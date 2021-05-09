NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $608.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $602.60 and a 200-day moving average of $591.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.43 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

