NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%.

Shares of NNBR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.54. 305,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. NN has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $324.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

