Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. Noah has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.