Noir (NOR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,394.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $768,070.60 and $1,394.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00325460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029684 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,475,561 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

