Noku Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,039.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Noku coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Noku has a total market cap of $11.23 million and $11,039.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00066172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00103978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.00783276 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.93 or 0.09054019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001680 BTC.

About Noku

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

