nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00251293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.46 or 0.01191326 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00773495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,211.61 or 0.99716376 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

