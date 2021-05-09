NuBits Market Cap Reaches $3.56 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, NuBits has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $1,195.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

