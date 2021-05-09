Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $45.28 million and $1.77 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.
About Nucleus Vision
According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “
Nucleus Vision Coin Trading
