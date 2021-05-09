Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $45.28 million and $1.77 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.