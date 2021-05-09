Nuggets Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $20,825.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00250362 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $697.35 or 0.01224028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.18 or 0.00770872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,124.16 or 1.00267226 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.