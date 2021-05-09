Nuggets Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $15,346.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

