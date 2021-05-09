Nuvei (NVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.95 million.

