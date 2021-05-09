NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 454 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average of $545.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

