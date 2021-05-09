Oasis Network Price Down 5.1% This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $229.29 million and $10.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

