Obee Network Hits Market Cap of $30,727.33 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $30,727.33 and $716.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.