Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002591 BTC on exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $647.56 million and approximately $76.33 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00088009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00066821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00104898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.48 or 0.00788198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.80 or 0.09040972 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.