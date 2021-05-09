OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

