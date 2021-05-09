Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Head to Head Comparison

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DBV Technologies and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56 Ocugen 0 2 2 0 2.50

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $6.55, suggesting a potential downside of 28.69%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Ocugen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A Ocugen N/A -47.72% -30.78%

Volatility & Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 3.56, indicating that its share price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DBV Technologies and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $14.75 million 48.20 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -2.78 Ocugen N/A N/A -$20.24 million ($1.48) -6.21

Ocugen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Ocugen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD. Ocugen, Inc. has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

