Odyssey Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $1.69 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00088538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00066566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.66 or 0.00796745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.01 or 0.09245563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

