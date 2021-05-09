Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) vs. Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Critical Comparison

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

67.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Professional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential downside of 21.37%. Professional has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Professional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 22.51% 7.99% 1.07% Professional N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Professional’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 3.47 $238.21 million $1.45 13.45 Professional $42.02 million 5.71 $2.34 million N/A N/A

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.