Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.
Shares of OPRT stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.
OPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.
About Oportun Financial
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
