Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 209,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $609.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.25.

OPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

