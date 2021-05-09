OptiToken (OPTI) Price Tops $0.0101

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. OptiToken has a market capitalization of $298,977.37 and approximately $6,481.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptiToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

OptiToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

