Orbs Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $293.42 million and $1.98 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00090855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00066060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00104678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.57 or 0.00785092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.12 or 0.08964102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

