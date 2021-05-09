Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $3,969.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00249368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $703.33 or 0.01210022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00768936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,909.40 or 0.99628123 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,524,129 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.