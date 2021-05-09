Origin Sport (ORS) Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.81 million and $455,618.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00016899 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00041637 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

