OST (OST) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. OST has a market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00087844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.18 or 0.00790658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,348.89 or 0.09230386 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

