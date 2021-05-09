Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.64% of Owens Corning worth $158,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

NYSE OC opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $107.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

