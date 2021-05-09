PancakeSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.39 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.39 billion and $532.96 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047248 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,396,771 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.