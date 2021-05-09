Pantos Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $125,462.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00251125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $702.20 or 0.01196757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00775887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.91 or 1.00037083 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

