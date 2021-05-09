Parachute (PAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $226,195.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $13.92 million and $226,195.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 614,762,165 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

